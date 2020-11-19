In accordance with Executive Order 20-99 issued Nov. 18 by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Minnesota State High School League is providing guidance and information to the league’s more than 500 member schools. The executive order is in effect from 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 through Friday, Dec. 18.

In preparation for the implementation of the restrictions included in the order, Section football play must be completed by the end of Friday. The volleyball regular season will also end Friday.

In working with stakeholders including member schools, LEAD liaisons, the return to participation task force and region secretaries, additional flexibility is provided in the guidance for football and volleyball to complete their competitions.

Dance, in its second week of the season, will also stop in-person practice and competitions, effective late Friday. Other winter sports will have the start of their seasons delayed by this order.

“We recognize the recent rise in positive cases and the impacts on communities and schools. Our schools have been addressing positive cases and close contacts, adjusting learning models and making difficult decisions regarding programs,” League Executive Director Erich Martens said. “We all know how important these programs are to students and to their mental and physical health and we all want students to participate. We believe league programs offered by our member schools provide the safest and most effective experiences and yet, at this time, we are required to take a pause. We look forward to returning to in-person participation in our winter sports and fine arts activities when these restrictions are lifted.”

The league will provide additional guidance to member schools by the end the week regarding winter sports and fine arts activities. In addition, league staff will continue to work with others to study options for the remaining winter seasons as well as those scheduled to begin in the spring.

“The league will continue to study options to build a revised calendar of activities that meets our goals of providing the greatest possible experience in every one of the activities provided by the league,” Martens said. “We appreciate the excellent work of our schools and staff in following the guidance provided and implementing protocols that keep students, coaches, officials and others safe and we are confident that they will continue to do so when programs return."

