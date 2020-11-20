Erupting for 41 first half points the Wabasso Rabbits rolled to a 48-0 whitewash of visiting Martin County West Nov. 17 in Section 3A quarterfinal action.

The Rabbits (6-1) scored three first quarter touchdowns to put the game away in the first 12 minutes.

Carter Benz hooked up with Colby Wall on a 54-yard touchdown pass, Hunter Taylor plunged in from a yard out and Taylor then picked up a fumble by the Mavericks and rumbled 15 yards for a defensive touchdown to put the Rabbits up 21-0.

The Rabbits then tacked on three more scores in the second, as Nick Marotzke scored on a nine-yard run, Benz would add an 18-yard touchdown scamper and Wyatt Soupir broke free for a 20-yard touchdown run for a 41-0 lead at the half.

Coach Joe Kemp would call off the dogs heading into the second half, but Marotzke would add one more score – this time on a 13-yard run – for the final tally in the fourth quarter.

Despite running 13 less plays (43-30) and having the ball for 19 less minutes, the Rabbits outgained the Mavs 335-83 in total yards and defensively gave up an impressive -5 yards passing and just 1.9 yards per play.

Benz would finish 5-of-7 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown and added two carries for 40 yards and a score.

Marotzke had 11 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns, and Taylor added five carries for 33 yards and a score. Soupir had one carry for 20 yards and a touchdown, Jayden Goblish had one carry for four yards, Wall led the receiving corps with two catches for 78 yards and a score, Will Carlson had two carries for 41 yards and Taylor added one catch for five yards.

Sam Rudenick paced the defense with 10 tackles (four solo), Benz added eight tackles (five solo) and a tackle-for-loss, Marotzke had nine tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a forced fumble, Sam Welch added five tackles (two solo) and a tackle-for-loss, Tyler Bliss and Goblish both had four tackles, Jaxon Fischer had five tackles, Gabe Martin added four tackles and a tackle-for-loss and Sam Fenger added a tackle-for-loss.

Due to changes based on the Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's executive order, Wabasso will travel to Slayton today (Nov. 20) to take on Murray County Central.