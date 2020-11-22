With Thanksgiving just a few days away, many are putting the finishing plans together in advance of the holiday.

While many might be thinking of the big meal for the day, others have been planning an event that has been taking place in Redwood Falls for nearly a decade.

This year is the 10th annual Turkey Trot 5K, which is held Thanksgiving Day morning in Redwood Falls.

The annual walk and run is held as a fundraising event for the Redwood Falls Youth for Christ program with support also provided for the Redwood Area Food Shelf.

According to Chris Schmitz of the Redwood Falls Youth for Christ program, every year the Turkey Trot 5K has grown and raised more support and generated more food for the food shelf than the previous year.

The cost to participate in the run/walk is $15 for those who register in advance, with three food or non-perishable items also requested from those who are planning to take part.

Registrations will also be accepted the day of the event, with a cost of $20 as well as three items for the food shelf.

Registration, which will take place at Functional Fitness on Bridge Street in Redwood Falls, opens at 8 a.m.

Walkers will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the runners starting at 9 a.m.

Those who come need to bring a mask when coming indoors in order to remain COVID safe before, during and after the race.

This is a great way to participate and a fun event to get together with some friends and family, added Schmitz.

A few prizes will be awarded concluding the race, and a limited number of turkey hats will be handed out to participants.

Registration forms can be found at forms.gle/GH1oE6Xii6CfQ7e78/.

Additional information can be found on the Turkey Trot 5K Facebook Page at www.facebook. com/events/273716720740537, or one can contact Schmitz via e-mail at chris@yfcminnesota.com.

Everyone is encouraged to come and take part in this event held to raise funds for local organizations serving the community.