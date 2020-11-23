The Carris Health - Redwood Hospice program is again raising funds through sales of a Willow Tree Angel ornament.

This year’s ornament, “Dance of Life”, is the 14th in the series and will be available for $20 at Sward Kemp in Redwood Falls through the 2020 Christmas holiday season.

Proceeds of each ornament purchase go directly to the hospital’s hospice program.

“The ornaments are a beautiful way to remember your loved one through the holiday season,” said Amy Wendinger, Carris Health - Redwood Hospice manager.

When an ornament is purchased at Sward Kemp, customers also have the opportunity to hang a card remembering their loved ones on a special tree in the store.

For more information about the Willow Tree ornaments or to make a donation to Carris Health - Redwood Hospice, contact Samantha Loomis, director of the Carris Health Foundation – Redwood, at (507) 637-4668.