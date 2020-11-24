Due to its hospitals reaching capacity and the current surge in positive COVID-19 cases in area communities, Carris Health – Redwood in Redwood Falls is once again implementing a no visitor policy.

The restrictions will go into effect Tuesday, November 24.

At the hospital, visitors will only be allowed for patients experiencing specific situations including:

End of life Critically ill Parent/legal guardian of a minor patient Support person/legal guardian of an adult with cognitive, physical or developmental disabilities Labor support High-risk procedures requiring in-person discussions about care and informed consent

Visitations in the above categories will be limited to one healthy visitor per day. Some exceptions will apply including for pediatric, end of life, inpatient rehabilitation and mental health.

At the clinic, the visitor policy will allow:

One healthy visitor for adult patients with cognitive, physical or developmental disabilities. Two healthy adult visitors for minor patients. Additional minors, besides patient, are not allowed.

All other visitors are not allowed at this time.

Upon entering a Carris Health facility, all visitors will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Visitors with a diagnosis and/or exposure to COVID-19 infection will not be allowed entry into the building with few exceptions.

Visitors and patients at all Carris Health facilities are also required to wear a mask that covers both nose and mouth.

Local healthcare officials understand these changes will have a big impact on patients and their families. They appreciate the support from the community as they implement these changes to keep patients and staff safe.