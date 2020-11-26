When I was a kid, I remember more than a few times when I would be given a “gift” from some family member or friend of the family.

Upon opening it, the responses varied depending on what was inside of the wrapping.

There were many times when I would genuinely express appreciation for what I received, and in those times saying “thank you” came very naturally.

Then there were the other times when I would get a gift that just did not make any sense to me, or I would think to myself “this person does not know me at all.”

In those times, perhaps after a few moments of silence, I would hear that phrase.

“What do you say?”

I knew what to say.

At least knew what they wanted me to say.

The problem is that there were times when I really did not want to say it.

Yet, to appease the giver, I would.

I am certain there were instances when they had to know I was not being genuine.

Then again, maybe they were as clueless about that as they were about the gift. (Think Ralphie in “A Christmas Story.”)

Genuine appreciation is not lip service.

So, you might be asking, “what’s your point, Troy?”

I wanted to set the stage for what you are about to read in the hope that what you find in these words is more than just lip service.

I want to say “thank you” to many of you, and I want you to feel the sincerity in my words.

Over the past several months life has been out of the ordinary for all of us. There have been ups and downs along the way, and at times the downs have seemingly been far more regular than the ups – at least that is the way it seems to me.

To those of you who have been flexible in helping me in my efforts to continue to put out a new edition of the paper twice each week while miles away from the office, I express my heartfelt thanks. In the past eighth months I know have done more e-mail interviews than in the previous decade.

I also want to offer words of gratitude to those of you who contacted me about events that were going on in the community. It is hard to know what is going on when you are not in town more than one time a week.

Thanks for understanding my decision to work from home, to ensure the safety of my family.

Just know that it means a lot to me.

For the front line workers who have continued to run toward the danger in the midst of this pandemic I offer my appreciation. There truly are not words that I can express to let you really know how much I respect what you have done, especially when you know there is always that chance you may be exposed to COVID-19.

Today is Thanksgiving Day, and, like other events in recent months, how we celebrate it will be very different this year.

Despite those altered plans, there is one thing that can, and should continue to be shared.

More than ever before this is a year when all of us should be thinking about how grateful we are and then let others know about it, too.