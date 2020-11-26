Dominating an outmanned opponent the Redwood Valley Cardinals rolled to a 40-0 trouncing of visiting Tracy-Milroy-Balaton Friday night (Nov. 20) in the makeshift Section 3AA title game played at Inglis Field.

The Cardinals (5-2) were originally slated to host LCWM (4-3) in semifinal action, but due to the new COVID guidelines put in place the season was forced to end Friday night.

Thus, the Section decided to pair the two highest seeds to play each other, setting up a match-up with TMB (3-4) who had somehow garnered the two seed.

Despite a sloppy first quarter, the Cardinals would begin to pull away slowly but surely in the first half, taking a 20-0 lead into the break.

Senior Carter Johnson capped off a nice career in style with a 51-yard scamper for a score in the first quarter, and he added a six-yard run early in the second that gave the Cards a 13-0 lead.

Junior Alex Lang then hooked up with fellow junior Carson Woodford on a 21-yard strike to end the first half.

In the third, Lang would connect with junior Drew Lundeen on a 34-yard touchdown pass, and he then hit senior Connor Josephson on a 37 yarder for the trifecta to make it 34-0 after three quarters of play.

In the fourth, the Cards continued to dominate despite plenty of new faces seeing the field.

Senior Andrew Stephens was able to plunge in from three yards out for the final score of the game.

The Cards racked up 477 yards of total offense (270 passing) while allowing just 115 to the Panthers (75 passing).

Johnson finished with 14 carries for 130 yards and two scores, Lundeen had three catches for 41 yards and a score and three carries for 15 yards and Jaxon Lang added six carries for 35 yards.

Alex Lang was 21-of-34 passing for 270 yards and three scores, and he added six carries for 17 yards.

Josephson hauled in six catches for 80 yards and a score, Woodford had a season high five catches for 81 yards and a score, Carter Peterson added seven catches for 55 yards and Stephens had two carries for 10 yards and a score and two catches for 13 yards.

Jaxon Lang paced a tough defensive effort by the Cards with 10 tackles (five solo), five tackles-for-loss and a forced fumble.

Johnson had nine tackles (five solo), three tackles-for-loss and a forced fumble, and Maverick Goblirsch had six tackles (four solo) and four tackles-for-loss.

Lundeen added seven tackles (four solo) and a tackle-for-loss, Josephson had five tackles (three solo), a tackle-for-loss, a fumble recovery and an interception, Evan Cooper had four tackles, Peterson had three tackles and a forced fumble, Isaac Louwagie had two tackles and an interception, Woodford had two tackles and a sack, Bo Evans had three tackles, Nolan Menz and Aeneas Pacheco both had two tackles and Lane Evans and Matthew Prouty both finished with three tackles.

Head Coach Matt Lundeen has now led the Cards to six straight Section 3AA title game appearances and has won titles in two of the last three years.