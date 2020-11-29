Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS) is inviting Minnesotans to sew protective face masks to protect against sneezes and coughs to help safeguard people supported by the organization, employees and volunteers.

“We are so grateful for the masks we have received from the community,” said Julie Wright, director of church partnerships and volunteer services. “Many more are still needed.”

Wright said that the organization is seeking several thousand protective masks.

As an essential provider, Lutheran Social Service supports one in 65 Minnesotans including people with disabilities, youth experiencing homelessness, older Minnesotans, families experiencing job loss and many others with critical needs.

“In services where our physical presence is required, health and safety are top priorities,” Wright said. “Sewing masks is a critically important way that people can make a big impact in our community right now to help keep people safe. We encourage Minnesotans to invite their friends, family members, neighbors and church groups who sew to join us in our efforts.”

Those who are interested in participating in this program are encouraged to visit the LSS Web site at www.lssmn.org for information about patterns to use, where to mail or drop-off masks and updates.

