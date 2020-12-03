Due to concerns regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus, this year's Christmas in the Village event has been canceled for the safety of the staff, volunteers, and visitors.

Due to the number of events that have been canceled this year due to the pandemic, the Chippewa County Historical Society is asking for donations to offset some of the losses. Donations may be mailed to CCHS, P.O. Box 303, Montevideo, MN, 56265, or donations may be sent electronically at www.chippewacohistory.org.

The Old-Fashioned radio show has also been canceled, but the Chippewa County Historical Society’s Facebook page will have announcements regarding Radio Show sponsors later this month.

“This is always the highlight of the holiday season, and we will miss sharing the crafts, food, entertainment, and fun day with you, our visitors,” said Executive Director of the Chippewa County Historical Society, Celeste Suter. “I’m sure this year Herald and Gloria would have experienced a bit of a chaotic adventure!”

Suter added that new members are also always welcome and encouraged, as memberships help to support ongoing preservation work and other important work provided by the society.

For more information, the Chippewa County Historical Society can be reached at (320) 269-7636, by email at chippewahistory@outlook.com, or individuals can visit the website at www.chippewacohistory.org.

“Thank you and happy and healthy holidays to you all!” said Suter.