Donald Dack, 84, of Clarkfield, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Knute Nelson Care Center in Alexandria.

Donald Dack, 84, of Clarkfield, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Knute Nelson Care Center in Alexandria. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 15, at Clarkfield Lutheran Church, with the Pastor Jean M. Megorden officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday.

Lynner Funeral Home, of Clarkfield, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Full Obituary available in our paper.