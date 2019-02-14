Layton “Tony” Albrecht, 69, of Montevideo, died on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Luther Haven.

Layton “Tony” Albrecht, 69, of Montevideo, died on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Luther Haven. Memorial services were held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb., 9, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Montevideo, with the Rev. Donald S. McKee officiating.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.