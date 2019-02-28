Mark Skogberg, of Montevideo, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at St. Cloud Hospital

Mark Skogberg, of Montevideo, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Hope Reformed Church in Montevideo. Burial was at First English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Sacred Heart.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)

