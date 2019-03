Pearl Toftness, 97, of Montevideo, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Luther Haven.

Pearl Toftness, 97, of Montevideo, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Luther Haven. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Montevideo with burial following at Sunset Cemetery.

Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the funeral arrangements. (Online guest book, please visit www.wingbain.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.