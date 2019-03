Mildred Roth, 96, formerly of Boyd, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Luther Haven.

Mildred Roth, 96, formerly of Boyd, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Luther Haven. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Dawson, with the Rev. Kendall Stelter officiating. Burial was at the church cemetery.

Hanson and Dahl Funeral Home, of Dawson, was in charge of the funeral arrangements.

