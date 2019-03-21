Chuck Hoff, 76, of Prior Lake, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Walker Methodist Care Center, in Minneapolis.

A visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 28, at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 North Berens Road NW, Prior Lake. Memorials can be directed to the family, who will distribute to organizations that were important to Chuck, including music and educational groups

