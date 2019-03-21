Dennis Cushman, 79, of Montevideo, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Alexandria Assisted Living.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 23, at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Montevideo. Visitation with the family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., on the day of the service.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.