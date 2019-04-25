James Finnes, 90, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Eveleth, surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 26, at Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Granite Falls. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 27, at Granite Falls Lutheran Church, with lunch to follow. Burial will be at Rock Valle Lutheran Church cemetery.

Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Granite Falls, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. (For online guest book, please visit www.wingbain.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.