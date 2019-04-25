Mary Saathoff, 63, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Chippewa County-Montevideo Hospital.

Mary Saathoff, 63, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Chippewa County-Montevideo Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 27, at United Methodist Church in Montevideo. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

