Brad Larson, 56, of Watson, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Brad Larson, 56, of Watson, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 25, at Watson Lutheran Church in Watson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the funeral arrangments. (Online guest book, please visit www.wingbain.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.