Obituaries

On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Michael Johnson, loving father and friend, passed away at the age of 66. Mike was born on January 8, 1954 in St. Paul to Lyle and Mildred (Peachey) Johnson. He graduated from South St. Paul High School in 1972. After high school he started his lifelong career in the cattle industry working at the South St. Paul Stockyards. He had two daughters, Emma and Sara, who were his greatest joys in life. Mike never considered going to work an every day job. He loved what he was doing and all the people that he met and worked with along the way. When asked, he said he would never want to retire. Mike was always an outgoing person and made friends wherever he went. Mike lived in Montevideo prior to moving to the Perham area. When he wasn’t at a cattle sale, you could find him enjoying the lake life, playing poker, or spending time with his daughters, family, and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as his sister Carolee and brother Charles. He is survived by his two daughters Emma (Trevor) Mudgett and Sara Johnson, his sister-in-law Bonnie Johnson, his nephew David Johnson, and his niece Mary Johnson. A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at New Creation Lutheran Church in Perham. The funeral will be live streamed from the church’s website for the public to take part in virtually: http://newcreationperham.org/ Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham. www.schoenebergerfh.com.

Published on December 16, 2020