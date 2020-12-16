Obituaries

Betty Jane Johnson passed away December 9, 2020 at Johnson Memorial Assisted Living in Dawson at the age of 95. Funeral arrangements are pending with Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home in Dawson. Betty Jane Johnson was born on November 7, 1925 to Leonard and Olga (Graven) Johnson. She was baptized and confirmed at Baxter Lutheran Church. She attended elementary school in Lac Qui Parle Village, graduated from Milan High School, and received her B.S. Degree from Mankato State University. She taught elementary school for 30 years, the last 13 years in Mountain Lake. After retiring from teaching, she worked with her brother, Donald, in the farming operation. She was a Sunday School Superintendent and teacher at Baxter Lutheran Church for many years. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and gardening. She is remembered for her neat handwriting and printing. She is survived by her cousins: Jeffrey (Carla) Johnson of Montevideo, William (Doris) Graven of Dawson, Ramona (Keith) Erickson of Montevideo, Waunita (Floyd) Kanten of Milan, Marvin Graven of Chicago, Ill. and other cousins and relatives. She was preceded in death by her brother Donald and her parents. Burial will be in the Baxter Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or memorials, Betty would like for you to make a donation to “your” favorite charity. Blessed be her memory.

