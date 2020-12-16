Obituaries

Virginia (Ginny) Boraas went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Johnson Memorial Care Center in Dawson after a brief battle with COVID-19. She was surrounded by the love of her family and the TLC of Care Center staff. A Celebration of Life will be held when there are no longer COVID-19 concerns. Ginny was born November 12, 1927 to Fred and Alice Augeson. She and Gordon Hermanson were married in 1946. Gordy died in an auto accident in 1954. In 1957, Ginny and Amer Boraas were married, moved to Dawson and made it their forever home. Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, sons, Ken Hermanson and Brad Boraas, 11 siblings and their spouses, Amer’s siblings and their spouses, as well as several nieces and nephews. Left to cherish her memory are sons Terry (Karen) Hermanson, Robert (Pam) Boraas; daughters-in-law, Terri Hermanson and Juliane Boraas; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister Violet Haff; nieces, nephews and many friends. Memorial preferred to Johnson Memorial Care Center.

