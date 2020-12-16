Obituaries

Bernice Evelyn Norman, 95, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Villa St. Vincent Nursing Home in Crookston. Bernice Schlenner was born on August 29, 1925 to Edwin and Anne Schlenner in Granite Falls. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wood Lake. She graduated from the Wood Lake High School and attended the Minneapolis Business College and became an accountant. On January 12, 1947 she married Virgil Peterman. They had one daughter, Barbara. Bernice married Dwain Norman on May 24, 1975. They made their home in Montevideo. She enjoyed crocheting and Norwegian Hardanger embroidery. She was always excited to share her finished works. Bernice is survived by her daughter, Barbara Agre-Hanson; grandchildren: Kyle (Rachael) Agre, Stacy (Jason) Amundson, and Kristin (Jody) Beauchamp; great-grandchildren: Amelia Peterson, Anthony Agre, Noah, Natalie, Nicholas Amundson and Davis, Connor, and Garret Beauchamp; and great-great-grandchildren: Theodore and Charlotte Peterson. She is survived by siblings: Alvin Schlenner, Dorothy Schrupp and Delores Wallen. She was preceded in death by husband Dwain; sons-in-law Neil Agre and Denny Hanson; brothers Clarence and Donald Schlenner; and sister Marjorie Groothuis. A memorial service honoring Bernice’s life will be held in the summer of 2021. Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com. Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston.

