Obituaries

Judd Deslandes of Boyd died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Johnson Memorial Health Services in Dawson at the age of 50. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Judd Emanuel Deslandes was born December 25, 1969 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Jude and Dorothy (Lewis) Deslandes. He attended New York Restaurant School and served in the U.S. Army as a sniper from 1997 until his discharge in 2003. Judd was united in marriage with Stephanie Sulflow June 16, 2008 in Marshall. They made their home in Marshall and he graduated from SMSU in 2011. They moved to Brooklyn in 2012 where he worked as a chef at Tavern on the Green and Windows to the World. He graduated from Star Career Academy in 2014 and they moved to Boyd in 2015. Judd worked for Schwan’s in research and development and also at Prairie’s Edge. In addition to being a wonderful chef, he was also an accomplished artist. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie; his mother, Dorothy Deslandes of Brooklyn; two daughters: Cierra Deslandes and her son Elijah and Zoie Deslandes; three step-children: Amber (Sean) VanVickle and their children: Payton, Sean and Marley, Lauren Munsterman, and Zachary (Shelby) Munsterman; three brothers: Steven (Karen) Deslandes of Dingmanns Ferry, Pa., Conrad Deslandes of Miami, Fla., and Marc Deslandes in Florida; six sisters: Maguena Deslandes of Bridgeport, Conn., Ingrid Deslandes of Miami, Chantel Deslandes, Fernand Deslandes, Carmine Deslandes-Gabriel, and Florence Deslandes all in Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was his father, Jude.

Published on December 16, 2020