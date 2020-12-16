Obituaries

Garry Norman of Montevideo died on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Luther Haven in Montevideo at the age of 80. Memorial services will be held at a later time. Garry Leo Norman was born in Montevideo on March 5, 1940 to Lyle and Ruth (Swenson) Norman. He attended country school. On June 14, 1958 he was united in marriage to Phyllis Quigley. The family moved to Iowa for a period of time and then back to Montevideo. Garry and Phyllis had six children: Debbie, Rick, Bobbi Jo, Tina, Becky and Denise. Garry appreciated being his own boss and worked as a carpenter all his life. Garry enjoyed many outdoor activities such as archery, fishing and hunting. For several years Garry would make an annual trip to Colorado to go elk hunting. He loved the mountains and the freedom he felt while hunting with one of his best friends. Garry also enjoyed playing pool, riding horse and motorcycle. He was an amateur photographer and would take, over the years, hundreds of photos. He volunteered at Luther Haven when his mother was a resident and in later years would volunteer and attend the Montevideo Community Center. He also volunteered for the local Take a Friend Fishing program. Garry had a gift for conversation and people he would meet as strangers would soon become friends. He would share stories of his hunting trips to Colorado with anyone who would listen. He was a very active and adventurous person, when he lived in Granite Falls he bought a bike and would bike from Granite to Montevideo almost on a daily basis. Garry did things on his own terms and was very much a determined individual. But it was his children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren he cherished most. He loved them with all his heart and was always finding ways he could be with them and share his stories. Garry is survived by his wife: Phyllis; children: Rick (Becky) Norman of Montevideo, Bobbi Jo (Brad) Bormann of Hazel Run, Tina (Kirk) Studer of Milford, Iowa, Becky (Keith) Henderson of Montevideo, Denise (David) Rodeberg of Montevideo; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; siblings: Wilbur (Carol) Norman of Park Rapids, Mary Lou (Jerald) Johnston of Houma, La., Barb (Verlyn) Kling of Granite Falls, Earl Norman of Montevideo; son-in-law: Rick Buseman of Montevideo; along with many other extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter: Debbie Buseman, as well as a number of extended family.

Published on December 16, 2020