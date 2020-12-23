Obituaries

Gerald S. Anderson, 90, passed away December 19, 2020 at his home in Roseville. Jerry was born July 28, 1930 in Montevideo, the son of Stanley and Clara (Haugerud) Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Shirley Parke. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Mark; daughter, Lori (Jeff) Spear; grandchildren, Ryan and Lauren; and his sisters, Carole (Gordy) Pitt and Kathy (Bob) Korte. Jerry was a retired physicist at 3M Corporation. A private family service will be held followed by interment at Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville. Mueller-Bies Funeral Home. www.muellerbies.com.

Published on December 23, 2020