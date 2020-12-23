Obituaries

Dale Robinson of Boyd died on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Johnson Memorial Health Services at the age of 83. Graveside memorial services will be held in Iowa next spring. Arrangements are with Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home in Dawson. Dale Lawrence Robinson was born November 13, 1937 in Sabula, Iowa to Glen and Marie (Weis) Robinson. Dale married Jean Ann Kane on July 29, 1961 and had six children. Jean passed away on August 23, 1997. He married Betty (Saue) Patterson on October 10, 1998. They resided in Independence, Iowa for two years and then moved to Boyd in December of 2000. Dale was the owner/operator of Robinson Trucking. He drove for Foodliner for many years and then for Viessman’s after he moved to Minnesota. Dale loved classic cars and old trucks. We made many stops along the way when traveling to look at a car or truck that was parked in a driveway or yard. Dale is survived by his wife Betty; his children Kayla (Roger) Hall of Iowa, Kevin (Sandy) Robinson of Iowa, Jim Robinson of Iowa, Dale II (Marty) Robinson of Arkansas, Karen (Bob Murphy) Utterback of Iowa, Krista (Tony) Birchard of Iowa, Cory (Steph) Luitjens of Minnesota, Candi (Dustin) King of Minnesota, and Josh (Kathleen) Grooms of Michigan; 18 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; brothers Gary and Carson; sisters Jane Atkinson and Nancy (Nick) Norgaard; and many nieces and nephews. Dale is preceded in death by his wife Jean; infant grandson James; parents; infant sister Judy; brother Glen; sister Ruth Ann Riordan; and brother-in-law Joe Atkinson. Blessed be his memory.

Published on December 23, 2020