Obituaries

The story of a kind and generous man can never be fully written. The legacy of Norman Eugene Skarstad will live on in the countless lives of family, friends, students, and colleagues who shared and crossed paths with him whether in person or through a community group. Norm passed away at the age of 77 on December 12, 2020 with his daughter and grandson by his side at his home (Fergus Falls). Agriculture was the life for Norm! He grew up on a farm in Voltaire, N.D., and aside from playing basketball at Velva High, life focused on the family farm. He and his family sang in the church choir at Hjerdahl Lutheran Church in Voltaire, and the family home was filled with music. Norm graduated from NDSU with a degree in Agriculture Education and set out to change the world by serving in the Peace Corps in Micronesia. Before and after his island adventures, he taught high school vocational agriculture in Pelican Rapids, and led many students to state and national competitions as the advisor for Future Farmers of America. He was an excellent teacher and carried his passion for progress and education into every endeavor. Many subsequent years were spent teaching high school and adult education, farming, truck driving, and supporting farms and families with insurance and farm management strategy. He pursued graduate studies in psychology and augmented his focus on helping people succeed in an environment of understanding, grace, and unconditional love. He volunteered in churches, support groups, and charitable organizations – always ready to lead and help structure, educate, or make resources available to those in need. Norman was preceded in death and will be met in Heaven by his parents, Gerhard and Gerda (Kulsethmoe) Skarstad; his brother Cameron Skarstad; and his sister Barbara Christenson. He is survived by his daughter, Ingrid Skarstad Williams of Tulsa, Okla.; his son, Paul Skarstad of Moorhead; his grandson Jeremy Williams of Fergus Falls; his granddaughter Madison Shea Harper (Tyler) of Tulsa; his grandsons Aiden and Gavin Leitnick of Gahannah, Ohio, and Sasuke Harper (coming in April) of Tulsa; his sister Sharon Anderson (Rodney) of Williston, N.D.; his brother Gayle Skarstad (Deborah) of Rothsay; his brother-in-law Gordon Christenson; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. Service was held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, December 18, 2020, at Korsmo Funeral Chapel, Moorhead. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Norman’s Tribute Wall for a link to the livestream. Clergy: Reverend Ron Bakken and Reverend Rod Rice. Interment was held at 3 p.m., Friday, December 18, 2020, Hjerdahl Cemetery, Voltaire. Arrangements were provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.

Published on December 23, 2020