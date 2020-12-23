Obituaries

Katherine Roe Jacobson, 86, died December 16, 2020, at her Mendota Heights home. Born February 4, 1934, to Ludwig and Alpha (Larson) Roe in Montevideo, she grew up in a newspaper family and was a lifelong learner. She graduated from St. Olaf College in 1956, and taught English in Beloit, Wis., before marrying Delmar Jacobson on August 10, 1957. Kathy then taught at Hopkins Junior High while she attended Luther Seminary. She never stopped being a teacher and educator, including at congregations in Moorhead, Jackson, Roseville, Northfield, St. Paul and Mason City, Iowa. A longtime member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Katherine was involved in every community in which they lived and held various leadership roles. Well read, she especially took an active interest in government; she studied the candidates at all levels and never missed an opportunity to vote. In retirement, Kathy and Del spent summers at their Mule Lake cabin near Longville and, as she would say, they went “south” for the winter to Mendota Heights. She is survived by her husband; their four children: Anne (Bill) Robertson, Karen, Rolf (Amy Dewald) and Karl (Angela); eight grandchildren: Hannah ‘Thursday’, Ingrid, Sam, Gunnar, Lucy, Mary Ellen, Nora and Claire; sister Charlotte Roe; brother Philip (Kris) Roe; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by sisters Elizabeth, Margaret and Ellen and brothers Louis and Alfred. A spring burial in her and Del’s hometown cemetery is planned. The family will hold a small private service prior to Christmas at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Minneapolis. The family is directing memorials to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and missions. Gill Brothers Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Published on December 23, 2020