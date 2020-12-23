Obituaries

Gene Brandsted of Montevideo died Friday, December 18, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital at the age of 73. Private services will be held with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. There is a video of the funeral available on his obituary page. Gene Lee Brandsted was born March 16, 1947 at Fargo, N.D., the son of Fred and Lucille (Trego) Brandsted. He graduated from Mayville High School in 1966. Gene was united in marriage with Kathy Brophy December 24, 1969 in Watertown, S.D. They made their home in Granite Falls and he began his cooking career at the Crown Cafe and then at the Corner Cafe in Sacred Heart. They moved to Montevideo and Gene cooked at the Mohawk Cafe, owned the Mall Cafe and also cooked at Country Kitchen. Gene started work as a blackjack dealer at Prairie’s Edge Casino in 1992 and later as a pit boss. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowling. Gene loved cooking and especially spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; four children: Jeremy (Melissa) Brandsted of Granite Falls, Mitchell (Julie) Brandsted of Millerville, Jason Brandsted of Montevideo, and Kjersti (John) Lindblom of Maynard; 10 grandchildren: Dominic Brandsted, Tyler Brandsted, Raven Brandsted, Tristen Brandsted, Courtney (Stephen) Brunson, Dylan Lindblom, Connor Lindblom, Justin Brandsted, Kyle Brandsted, and Nathan Brandsted; three great-grandchildren: Naomi, Adam, Jenny Brunson; a sister: Fran (significant other Frank) Reinke-Ust of Mayville; a brother: Ed (Dianna) Brandsted of Mayville; a sister-in-law: Jan Brandsted of Fargo; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; his in-laws: Lawrence and Alberta Brophy; a brother: Ron Brandsted; sisters-in-law: Eileen Brophy and Glenda Smith; and a brother-in-law: William Brophy.

Published on December 23, 2020