Obituaries

Marlene (Gilsrud) Eidem, 88, of Fridley passed away on December 19, 2020 after a sudden stroke. Preceeded in death by husband, Robert of 68 years; parents, Harry and Myrtle Gilsrud; and brothers, Curtis and DeLane. She is survived by children: Debra (Mark) Johnson, Raleigh (Lynette) Randall, Richard, Darcy, and Robert; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Marlene graduated from Montevideo High School. She enjoyed traveling, socializing, tennis, singing and visiting the lake with family. Private interment for Bob and Marlene will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home. Millerfuneralfridley.com.

Published on December 23, 2020