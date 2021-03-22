Dennis Hammerschmidt

Obituary

Dennis L. Hammerschmidt, 64, of Montevideo, formerly of Redwood Falls, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his home.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls with a Facebook livestream on Stephens Funeral Service Facebook page. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. No burial is planned at this time.Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, guests will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dennis L. Hammerschmidt was born November 14, 1956 to Alvin and Lila (Hurd) Hammerschmidt in Redwood Falls. He graduated from Wabasso High School and later attended Minnesota West Technical College in Granite Falls to study electronics.

On November 7, 1986 he was united in marriage to Anne Johanneck in Redwood Falls. Dennis worked for Control Data, Zytec, and Artesyn. In December of 2002, Dennis and his family moved to Montevideo where he worked at Micro Dynamics until his retirement in 2016. Dennis loved watching football and racing. He enjoyed following NASA and SpaceX activities. To pass the time he liked to go for walks and hunting for mushrooms in the woods. He loved spending time with his family.

Dennis is survived by his wife Anne of 34 years; children – Ryan Hammerschmidt of Minneota and Kelly (Travis) Rickert of Montevideo; grandson, Kyler Rickert; parents Alvin and Lila Hammerschmidt of Wabasso; brothers – Jim (Judy) Hammerschmidt of Mankato and Ron (Lynn) Hammerschmidt of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and many other relatives and friends.

