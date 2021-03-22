Gloria Hendrickson

Obituary

Gloria Hendrickson died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at CCM Health in Montevideo at the age of 91.

Private funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021. Arrangements were with Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Gloria Adeline was born to Alvin and Caroline (Johnson) Siverhus on January 23, 1930 in Montevideo. Gloria was a Montevideo resident her entire life and very close to her family, both literally and figuratively, as for the first 74 years of her life she and her family lived on South 12th Street and/or State Road, all within a one-mile radius of each other.

Gloria met her husband Lloyd Hendrickson while roller skating at Churchhills Dam and they married on June 27, 1949 in Montevideo. They went on to have four children – David, Cheryl, Denise and Lynette.

Gloria was a stay-at-home mom until Lloyd bought their first gas station (Lloyd’s Kerr-McGee) in 1967. She proudly worked together with her husband to handle every facet of running multiple gas stations, while also actively participating in their mowing jobs, working together at the Chippewa County fairgrounds, the Methodist church, and in their early days being involved at Church of God where they created many wonderful family memories. They were inseparable in nearly every facet of their lives together. She and Lloyd retired from the gas stations in 1988, yet they were never ones to rest or slow down. After Lloyd passed, Gloria continued to perform all their mowing jobs, manage the small farm and her large flower garden. Despite all their hard work, they always found time for family. Gloria’s favorite pastimes included playing cards, Fast Track, sightseeing through the countryside, watching westerns, baking, crocheting and traveling to the mountains whenever she could.

Gloria is survived by three of her children – David (Lorna) Hendrickson of Oracle, Ariz., Cheryl (Paul) Janke of Montevideo, and Denise Smith of Dawson; son-in-law, Tim Buseman (fiance Jodie Schuldt) of Montevideo; 12 grandchildren – Christopher (Raemi) Hendrickson, Alicia (Dave) Roelike, David (Kaysie) Hendrickson, MaryLynn Diebold, Amy (Tom) Sullivan, Paul (Jodi) Janke, Jr., Jason Smith (special friend Cari), Melissa (Leon) Fokken, Justin Smith, Timothy (Marisa) Buseman, Sarah (Jeremy) Smiens, and Tina (Cory) Keller; 27 great-grandchildren – Kian, Chase, Aaron, April, Ashleigh, Cole, Britt, Dane, Brianna, Liam, Cali, Evan, Willa, Kyra, Christian, Kadin, Sebastian, Grayson, Jeweliah, Raylen, Autumn, Brett, Erin, Braden, Gwyn, Aurora, and Emma; two great-great-grandchildren – Clayton and Chaning; a sister, Sharon (Allen) Satre of Clara City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lloyd (1995); a daughter, Lynette Buseman (2008); and three siblings – Robert Siverhus, Darlene Burthus, and Larry Siverhus.

Published on March 22, 2021