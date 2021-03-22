Joel Lund

Obituary

Joel Lund of Milan died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Appleton Area Health Services in Appleton at the age of 85.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Kviteseid Lutheran Church in Milan. Pastor Kristine Isder will officiate, and burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo, with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Joel Arlan Lund was born September 8, 1935 to Arne and Leonora (Dalen) Lund in Belle Fourche, S.D. He attended school in Harding County, S.D. until 1947, when his family moved to Milan. After graduation from Milan High School, Joel attended and graduated from St. Olaf College in 1958. After graduation Joel enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1959 – 1960.

Joel worked for Northwestern Bank in Appleton for 39 years and retired in 2000. He was a long-time member of Kviteseid Lutheran Church in Milan and served two terms as trustee and on the endowment board. Joel also served as an usher since 1950. Joel was a member of the Milan American Legion, Sons of Norway, and Milan Lions Club. He enjoyed his trips to Norway, golfing, and supporting the local youth activities. Joel followed LQP Valley sports teams faithfully and would attend many sporting events yearly.

He is survived by many extended relatives and friends.

Joel was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. www.andersontebeest.com.

Published on March 22, 2021