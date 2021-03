Josh Grinager

Obituary

Josh “Bubba” Grinager, 43, of Clarkfield died on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Avera Granite Falls Hospital. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at the Hazel Run Lutheran Church and will continue Saturday, March 27 at 11 a.m., followed by the memorial service at 12 p.m. at the church. Due to space limitations, seating in the church will be limited.

Arrangements are with the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home www.jhlynner.com.

Published on March 22, 2021