Lisa Hanson

Obituary

Lisa (Benson) Hanson of Starbuck, formerly of Montevideo, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at her home in Starbuck at the age of 58.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo with Pastor Jeff Fitzkappes officiating. Masks and social distancing are required.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Published on March 22, 2021