Richard Emch Jr.

Obituary

Richard ‘Ricky’ Emch Jr. of Montevideo died Monday, March 22, 2021 at Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo at the age of 62.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Montevideo. Rev. Sam Kautz will officiate and burial will be in Maynard Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo with a prayer service starting at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Published on March 22, 2021