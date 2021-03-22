Sylvia Anderson

Obituary

Sylvia Anderson of Montevideo died Monday, March 15, 2021 at CCM Health in Montevideo at the age of 92.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church of Baxter. Rev. Matt Danielson and Pastor John Runyan officiated, and entombment was in Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens.

Visitation was held Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 2 - 4 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo with a prayer service starting at 3:30 p.m. Visitation continued one hour prior to services at the church on Sunday. Masks and social distancing are required at both the visitation and funeral service.

Arrangements were with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home of Montevideo.

Sylvia Eileen (Steffenson) Anderson was born on April 18, 1928 in Camp Release Township of Lac Qui Parle County to Sophus and Anna (Haugen) Steffenson. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church of Baxter. She attended school in District #2, (a two mile walk each morning and afternoon). After graduating the 8th grade, she then attended twp years in Montevideo and two years in Milan where she graduated high school. Sylvia attended Windom College for teachers training in Montevideo and was promptly hired to teach in District #2 (where she attended as a child). She enjoyed teaching for four wonderful years, but then met the love of her life. On January 7, 1951 she was united in marriage to A. Clifford Anderson at Our Savior’s Lutheran parsonage in Montevideo. She was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church of Baxter where she enjoyed years of serving as a Sunday School teacher and was active in other church ministries and Bible studies. She also enjoyed a wonderful fellowship with Cornerstone Baptist Church where she made many good friends. Sylvia enjoyed all the times her family and friends came for a visit or sent a card in the mail. Her love of family was evident by seeing all the pictures she displayed and looked at every day – kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, they were her pride and joy. She said the bigger the family gets the more you have to worry about, pray for, and love.

Blessed be her precious memory.

She is survived by her five children – Conrad and (Deb) Anderson of Red Lodge, Mont., Al Roy Anderson of Dawson, Cynthia and (Mark) Johnson of Montevideo, Steven and (Dianne) Anderson of Montevideo, Shelley Anderson and special friend (Todd Hillstrom) of Montevideo and Dawson; eight grandchildren – Alanna and (Mick) Anderson-Thompson, Ross and (Lindsay) Anderson, Zach Larson and special friend (Gabriella Richards) Stacy and (Matthew) Elsholtz, Lisa Johnson, Aaron and (Dawn) Johnson, Jordon and (Jennifer) Anderson, Blake and (Katie) Anderson; 12 great-grandchildren – Grettah, Stellah, Maddie, Weston, Codi, Roderick, Tori, Brendan, Amelia, Caroline, Arlo, and Casper.

She was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband, A. Clifford Anderson; and one sister, Avis (Steffenson) Hendrickson.

Published on March 22, 2021