Veronica Denius

Obituary

Veronica Joy Denius went to be with Our Lord Jesus Christ, Thursday, March 18, 2021 at OSF, Urbana, Ill. Veronica was born March 19, 1935 to Clifford and Anna Anspach of Montevideo.

She married Ronald C. Denius on March 25, 1956. She is survived by her six daughters and three sons – Kris Denius, Lisa (Ron) Powell, Scot (Renee) Denius, Gwen Elliott, Paul (Angie) Denius, Hope Jenema, Anna (Ken) Kupferschmid, Jeny (Brian) Willfong, Joel Denius. She has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She served in the Air Force at a young age where she met her husband and forsook a career to raise her children.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; four brothers and two sisters.

Our mother was a saint who unashamedly carried the torch of Godly faith until she was received into her Savior’s arms. Living right in the eyes of God, and sharing the Gospel was at the core of her being. “Well done thou good and faithful servant, enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.”

Funeral services were held on March 22, 2021 at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, Ill.

Published on March 22, 2021