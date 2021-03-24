Joshua Grinager

Obituary

Joshua ‘Bubba’ Luke Grinager, a rambunctious child, was born on March 13, 1978 in Granite Falls to Paul Grinager and Kathy (Jacobson) Peterson. He was baptized and confirmed at Hazel Run Lutheran Church and graduated from Yellow Medicine East High School in 1997. Shortly before graduation, in April of 1997, Bubba started working for BCH Enterprises where he was employed as a hog herdsman for 20 years before serving as a manager for the past four years. Bubba started dating his high school sweetheart, Molly Logan, on March 21, 1994 and the pair were married on July 12, 2001 at the Granite Falls courthouse. Molly and Josh had two sons, Alex and Logan, whom he always made time for and they especially cherished their fishing and hunting trips to Lake of the Woods together.

A planes, trains, and automobile guy, Bubba was known for his expansive model train display in his basement that he loved building with his boys and had model planes hanging from the ceiling and plenty of R/C cars to tinker with. In addition to the small scale, Josh loved his true-to-size Harley-Davidson motorcycle and his race car 44x. He also enjoyed grilling for his family and friends. A man with the jovial spirit of a young boy, Bubba could almost always be found shirtless wearing only boxers or basketball shorts. As his family says, the first visit to the house he would be in a shirt for formality, after that you were a friend and subject to his carefree, casual ways.

Bubba will be remembered for being a charismatic joker and a giant teddy bear of a man that loved to help everyone. A loving husband and devoted father, Josh was carefree of the opinions of others and was bothered by nothing, which enabled him to make friends wherever he went. He was especially fond of his racing family and pit crew. A hard worker, Bubba left no stone unturned and was not known to complete any job halfway, unless of course you consider his dislike for washing dishes and preference for washing only his own hunting clothes.

On Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the age of 43, Josh passed away at the Avera Granite Falls Hospital. He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Palmer (Betty) Grinager and Dona Grinager; maternal grandparents, Howard and Elaine Jacobson; and step-dad, David Peterson.

Left to carry on Bubba’s legacy is the love of his life, Molly; sons – Alex (Josie Johnson) and Logan Grinager; parents, Paul (Gerry) Grinager and Kathy ‘Tonka’ Peterson; brothers – Jeremy (Amanda) Grinager, Tad (Krista) Peterson, and Nathan (Amie) Peterson; mother-in-law, Liz (Mike) Weinauer; father-in-law, John Logan; many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins; his beloved pit crew, good friends – Jake Albertson, Arlen Jorgenson, Jason and Wendy Best, Troy Huntley, Heather Rinke (his woman), and many other friends and extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Hazel Run Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home in Clarkfield. www.jhlynner.com.

Published on March 24, 2021