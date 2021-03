Dorothy Richard

Obituary

Dorothy Richard, 90, of Montevideo, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Rosewood in Montevideo. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Published on March 29, 2021