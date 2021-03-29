Lisa Hanson

Obituary

Lisa (Benson) Hanson of Starbuck, formerly of Montevideo, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at her home in Starbuck at the age of 58.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo with Pastor Jeff Fitzkappes officiating. Masks and social distancing were required.

Visitation was held from 9 -11 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Arrangements were with Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Lisa Kay Benson was born on June 14, 1962 to Darrel and Ruby (Bergeson) Benson in Montevideo. She attended Montevideo Senior High and graduated in 1980. Following graduation she received an Associate Degree in Business from St. Cloud State University. Lisa worked as a secretary for Northstar Mutual Insurance in Cottonwood as well as Edward Jones in Montevideo for many years. She then relocated to Alexandria where she met her fiancé, Dave, before residing in Starbuck.

Lisa loved attending all family events, especially her nieces and nephews sporting events and birthday parties. She also enjoyed going to garage sales, watching movies, reading, and spending a great deal of time talking on the phone. Lisa was an exceptionally loving, kind-hearted, caring, and compassionate woman with an infectious smile and she will be deeply missed.

Lisa is survived by her fiancé, Dave Pearson and his daughter, Melissa; father, Darrel Benson; siblings – Lana Heggestad and Leon (Cindy) Benson; nieces and nephews – Nathan Stangeland, Kayla Perrier, Natasha Heggestad, Chantel Heggestad and Brooklynn Benson; great-nephew, William Perrier; Dave’s granddaughter, Myla Nesser; as well as many extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Benson; great-nephew, Brayden Bouressa; Dave’s son, Brandon Pearson; and many extended family members.

Published on March 29, 2021