Richard Emch Jr.

Obituary

Richard Elmer Emch Jr. ‘Ricky’ of Montevideo died Monday, March 22, 2021 at Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo at the age of 62.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Montevideo. Rev. Sam Kautz officiated and burial was in Maynard Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Visitation was held Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo, with a prayer service starting at 6:30 p.m. Visitation continued one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Richard Elmer Emch Jr. was born February 25, 1959 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Richard Sr. and Lucille (Gross) Emch. He was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith. Richard attended and graduated from Montevideo High School. After graduation, he worked in Willmar for some time, helped his dad out on the farm, as well as working at Second Time Around located in Montevideo.

Richard enjoyed spending his summers at the outdoor pool and watching tractor pulls at Heritage Hill. He looked forward to spending Friday nights down in the pits with Dave Schultz at the Fiesta City Speedway. As a child he was involved with 4H and cub scouts, and later was involved with the Special Olympics program and won many medals. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his sisters, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews, and watching them grow, get married and have families of their own.

He is survived by his father, Richard Emch Sr. (special friend Carol Grau); sisters – Cindy Damon of Montevideo and Sheryl (Greg) DeVos of Marshall; nephews – Derek (Angie) DeVos and Devin (Elizabeth) DeVos; nieces – Deanna (Alex) Lessman, Denaca (Grant) Moorse; great-niece and -nephews – Olivia, Isabelle, Elaira, Eden, Lucille, Logan and Lincoln; and other extended family and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Jean Emch.

Arrangements were with Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. www.andersontebeest.com.

Published on March 29, 2021