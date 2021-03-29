Robb Sachariason

Obituary

Robb Sachariason of Montevideo died on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at CCM Health at the age of 57.

Private funeral services were held on Monday, March 29, 2021. A live stream of the service was on Robb’s obituary page beginning at 1 p.m. on March 29, 2021. Burial was in Saron Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Public visitation was held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Masks and social distancing were observed.

Robert Allen Sachariason was born in Montevideo on June 12, 1963 to DeWayne and Shirley (Agre) Sachariason. He was the youngest of three children. Robb grew up on the farm east of Montevideo and enjoyed farm life. He was in the greatest Montevideo Mohawk class that ever graduated from Montevideo Senior High, the class of 1981. Robb was active in FFA while in high school and enjoyed high school life with his friends. He attended Alexandria Vo-Tech after high school and soon after that returned to the family farm to farm with his father and brother. Robb married Jan Schuller on July 10, 1993 at St. Paul Lutheran in Montevideo. They had two sons, Tyler and Jack. As demanding as farming was, Robb still had time to serve on the board of the beet plant, serve as president of the Golf Club, and board member of the bowling league (where one time he had a 298 game).

Robb was known by family and friends as a wonderful host and was full of fun. He loved being around friends and family, always ready with a smile, hug and for sure a joke. His pancake and bacon breakfasts and bloody mary’s will forever be remembered. Robb loved being out on the golf course with his friends and enjoyed a happy hour at Toppers a time or two. Many people do not know that Robb was an expert designer of putt challenges for the Jeff Mann Golf Tournament. He worked countless hours to get the course just right to frustrate even the best putter. If you played sports or were in activities in Montevideo you probably knew Robb, he was a very proud supporter and enjoyed attending events. Most of all, Robb was about family, he was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

Robb is survived by his wife, Jan; his sons – Tyler (Sami Caswell), and Jack, both of Montevideo; his grandson, the most beautiful baby boy in the world, Wesley Robert; his mother, Shirley Sachariason; sister, JoAnn (Doug) Teichert; brother, Paul (Paula) Sachariason; in-laws, Bill and Nancy Schuller; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Chip and Mary Retzlaff; nieces and nephews – Stacy (Chris) Haugen, Amy (Ryan) Stewart, Tanya (Lee) Schroeder, Lauree (Dusty) Spletter, Ashley (Chris) Baumann, Ryan (Meggan) Sachariason, Jeff (Heidi) Sachariason, Seifi Retzlaff, John Retzlaff; numerous great-nieces and -nephews and many good friends who loved him dearly.

Robb was preceded in death by his father, DeWayne.

“When you die, it does not mean that you lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and the manner in which you live.” - Stuart Scott

Robb Sachariason of Montevideo died on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at CCM Health at the age of 57, after a 10 month battle with colon cancer.

Blessed be his memory.

Published on March 29, 2021