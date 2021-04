Lynda Teichert

Obituary

Lynda Teichert, 69, of Monticello and formerly of Montevideo died Friday, March 5, 2021, in Apache Junction, Ariz. Services will be held later this Spring. Arrangements are with Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo. For online guestbook, please visit www.wingbain.com.

Published on April 01, 2021