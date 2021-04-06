Marquis 'Mark' Ward

Obituary

Marquis L. ‘Mark’ Ward, 89, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on March 31, 2021, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

He was born on January 21, 1932 to Marquis and Mabel (Savig) Ward in Cloquet.

On September 22, 1962, he married Kathryn Lindstedt. They made their home in Montevideo, where they lived for 43 years.

Mr. Ward served as a Minnesota trial court judge for 22 years.

He loved music. As a teenager, he earned money playing clarinet and saxophone in a band for school dances and at a night club. As an adult he enjoyed playing the clarinet, and later the piano, for his own enjoyment.

He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Montevideo and then Advent Lutheran Church in Olathe, Kan.

His greatest joy in life was his family, and he was a devoted father and grandfather. Marquis is survived by his daughters – Rebecca (Alberto) Pochettino, Sharon (John) Jilovec, and Pamela (Jim) Weber; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Ruth; and seven nieces and nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his sisters – Marlyn and Jeanette.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 9, 2021, 2 p.m. at Advent Lutheran Church, Olathe, with funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m.

Burial in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

To leave a message for the family, visit www. Penwellgabelkc.com.

Published on April 06, 2021