Jean Johnson

Obituary

Jean M. Johnson, 81, of Moorhead passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Essentia Health, Fargo, N.D. Jean was born in Minot, N.D., on March 27, 1940, to Robert ‘Harry’ and Eunice (Kringle) Ahlgren. At an early age, the family lived in Parshall, N.D., for a short time before moving to Fosston. Jean graduated from Fosston High School in 1958. She continued her education at Concordia College in Moorhead and then NDSU, where she received her bachelor’s degree. Jean began her teaching career in Pelican Rapids before relocating to Montevideo. On June 22, 1968, she married Bardolph ‘Bud’ Johnson in Montevideo. Together they made their home and started a family. Over the years, Jean took pride in teaching and was recognized as Teacher of the Year of Montevideo in 1998. She taught in the high school and later in middle school until retirement.

Jean enjoyed baking, quilting, sewing, and spending time outdoors, especially at the lake. Most of all, however, she loved her time with family. She will be dearly missed.

Jean is survived by her husband, Bud; son, Erik (Melissa) Johnson; daughter, Sara (Elmer) Wenzel; brother, Robert ‘Bob’ (Barb) Ahlgren; grandchildren ­– Nicholas and Erica Wenzel, Solveig and Kai Johnson; step-grandchildren – Bridget (Adrian) Smith; and step-great-grandchildren – Adriannah and Ashtyn Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial gathering for friends and family will be on Monday, April 12, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., at Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead.

A private memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friends are welcome to join family via livestream available on Jean’s obituary page at www.wrightfuneral.com. There will also be a memorial service in Montevideo in July 2021.

Published on April 07, 2021