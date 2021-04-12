Eileen Nokleby

Obituary

Eileen Nokleby of Montevideo died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Luther Haven Nursing Home at the age of 90.

A celebration of life service will be held on August 21, 2021.

Eileen Ardyce Anderson was born 14 minutes after her twin sister, Idell, to Oliver and Ellen Anderson on October 2, 1930. She was raised on a farm in Rosewood township. In 1948, she graduated from Montevideo High School and started as a cub reporter at the Montevideo American. After a miscommunication about their blind date (she didn’t know Arnie was coming), Eileen found her match and married Arnold Nokleby in 1950. Together they raised six kids on the family farm in Mandt Township.

Eileen was very active in Jevnaker Lutheran Church, Homemaker’s Club, Sons of Norway, Flying Geese Quilt Club and card club. She was an excellent baker and avid quilter. As a strong supporter of her kids’ activities, Eileen was a leader in 4-H and Luther League. As the kids grew, she worked at the Montevideo Hospital. She volunteered at Luther Haven, Hospice and several Habitat for Humanity projects locally and in the Southern U.S. In addition to raising her own family, she always had an open door for her extended family of nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. There was rarely a quiet day – the coffee pot was always on and baked goods were available (when her kids didn’t swipe them). She was a true friend.

Eileen and Arnie enjoyed traveling and adventures. They traveled extensively through the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia. Proud of their Norwegian heritage, they shared their love and experiences by leading several tours to Norway and fostered close connections with their Norwegian relatives. They enjoyed visiting National and State Parks, serving as camp hosts at several Minnesota State Parks.

Eileen is survived by her husband, Arnie Nokleby; daughters – Susan Nokleby, Gail Strickler, Gwen Nokleby, Janet Nokleby (Olindo Lammawin Jr.) and Jill (John) Kaiser; daughter-in-law, Susan Nokleby; grandchildren – Jessica (Kaleb) Schwendemann, Adam Nokleby, Buck Eide, Bjorn Eide (Brandy McQueen), Stacie (Kevin) Olson, Erin (Shawn) Commerford, Matthew (Carrie) Bowler, Heidi (Mike) Thompson, Emily Bowler, Michael Bowler, Emma Lammawin, Alexis Lammawin and Grace Kaiser; great-grandchildren – Elsa, Esmae, and Emersyn Schwendemann; Asanti Eide; Abigail and Sam Olson; Jake LeBrun; Mason and Jocelyn Commerford; Ava and Nick Bowler; Brayden, Cole and Isaac Thompson; Adrian Bowler; great- great-grandchild, Jayce LeBrun; brother-in-law, Dick Eid; and cherished nieces, nephews and extended family.

On April 7, Eileen joined family who preceded her in death – her parents, Oliver and Ellen Anderson; brother, Howard Anderson; twin sister, Idell Eid; son, Steven Nokleby; son-in-law, Randy Strickler; grandson, Thor Eide; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Emma and Oscar Nokleby; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family would appreciate memorial donations to Hospice, Habitat for Humanity or Brookside social programming.

Published on April 12, 2021