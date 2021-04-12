Gloria Moen

Gloria Moen, formerly of Milan, died on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Johnson Memorial Health Care Center at the age of 89.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Kviteseid Lutheran Church in Milan. Pastor Kristine Isder will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Gloria Othelia Moen (Hastad) was born on September 29, 1931 in Milan to Obert and Gilma Hastad. She attended Milan High School and worked as a waitress for many years. She also worked for several years as a telephone operator. She met and married Julian Moen and they resided in rural Milan. Gloria was an exceptional baker and spent a great deal of time baking doughnuts, pies (her specialty was lemon meringue), and many Norwegian goods that she would donate to church and area Christmas fairs. She was fondly known as the “lefsa lady”. Gloria loved watching sing-a-longs and taking bus trips to various places.

Gloria is survived by several cousins and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian; and her parents.

