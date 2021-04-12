Jesse Ashling

Jesse Ashling of Montevideo died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Hennepin County Medical Center at the age of 42.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Montevideo with Rev. Robert Knutson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be at Dawson Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. Arrangements are with Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Jesse John Ashling was born in Montevideo on January 13, 1979 to Webb and Patty (Haugen) Ashling. He was confirmed at the Presbyterian Church in Kerkhoven. Jesse grew up in the Dawson and the Willmar area and graduated from Dawson-Boyd High School in 1997. Following high school, he attended Alexandria Technical college. Jesse worked at G& K in Montevideo for several years, which then became Cintas. He married Angela Arends on April 18, 2003 in Cocoa Beach, Fla. and they made their home in Montevideo. They had two children – Jada and Devin.

Jesse loved all kinds of music and played guitar. He also enjoyed competing in triathlons, and was a founder of “Team Perfecto”. He loved all kinds of sports, starting at a young age he played many. Jesse continued to play and watch sports throughout his life, and even coached basketball for his daughter’s team.

Jesse is survived by his children – Jada and Devin; sister, Megan Ashling of Minneapolis; mother of his children, Angela; father, Webb Ashling; aunts – Cheryl (Dennis) Kockelman, Peggy (Paul) Hill, Pam (Bob) Boraas, Paula (Michael) Olson; as well as extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patty Ashling; and grandparents – Sidney (Janice) Haugen, and Warden (Sarah) Ashling.

